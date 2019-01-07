Camanche Fire and Police Departments are investigating a pair of fires, including one Sunday, that caused more than $2,000 in damages to playground equipment at two parks.
In the latest incident, emergency personnel were dispatched just after midnight Sunday to Anthony Park in the 1200 block of 3rd Street for a piece of playground equipment on fire. Authorities said a plastic slide appeared to have been intentionally set on fire and was quickly extinguished. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.
On Dec. 27, fire and police were dispatched about 9 p.m. to Platt Park where another playground slide appeared to have been set on fire. Damage there also is estimated at more than $1,000.
Police urge anyone with information about the incidents to call the Camanche Police Department at 563-259-8575 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.