The city of Camanche in Clinton County lost power for about 90 minutes Wednesday after a dump truck accidentally pulled down the 69,000 volt wires next to the train tracks, Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte said.
Schutte said that at 1:17 p.m., firefighters were sent to the rear of Artco Fleeting Service, 1425 N. Washington Blvd.
Firefighters found that a dump truck trying to pass under the wires with the dump bucket in the air pulled down the high-voltage wires that run next to the railroad tracks.
Power companies from MidAmerican Energy, Aliant Energy and ITC were notified of the problem.
No injuries were reported, Schutte said.