Cambridge community garden to help food pantry

CAMBRIDGE — Volunteers from Cambridge and the surrounding area recently broke ground for a Community Garden planted to benefit the Cambridge Food Pantry and GROW Ministries in Cambridge.

April Boyd, who was instrumental in starting the project, said, “One of our many missions for this garden network is to give back to the village we love and call home. With good stewardship, we are confident we will be able to provide abundant fresh food to the local pantry and to GROW Ministries.”

GROW Ministries Inc. in Cambridge is an outreach for those in crisis in finding a personal relationship with the Lord. The program mentors new believers, and crisis help is there for those caught in domestic violence situations, jail or prison time, those crippled by addictions or those who find themselves homeless.

The Community Garden is a combined effort of Boyd and Heather Feehan of Cambridge.

”Heather and I had discussed the idea of a community garden, and this spring it became a reality,” Boyd said. “Our group of volunteers came together to make it happen.”

The ¼-acre garden plot is on private property, owned by Mitch and Doreen Vincent, and is located next to the Cambridge Community & Youth Center on North West Street.