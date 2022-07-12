Cambridge man held on sexual abuse charges

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Cambridge man has been charged with sexual-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court.

William A. Keller, 21, was charged with two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Monday. One of the charges states the victim was under 18 and the other states the victim was under 13. The victim has the same initials in both charges.

According to the charges, Keller is alleged to have committed an act of sexual conduct with the minor on or about July 9.

Keller was arraigned on charges and penalties by Judge Dana McReynolds, who set bond at $75,000. a preliminary hearing was set for July 18. The public defender's office was appointed to the case.