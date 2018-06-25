SILVIS — Letters will spell the difference whether the United States Postal Service decides to create Hero Street postage stamps.
A letter-writing campaign to lobby for the stamp was launched Monday at the Hero Street monument by Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic board member Maria Mier Llaca.
The USPS annually receives about 50,000 ideas for stamps but selects only 50 or so, according to Augustine Ruiz, USPS Corporate Communications Manager in the Bay-Valley/San Francisco, California area, and long-time personal friend of Mier Llaca.
More than 100 men and women who have lived on Second Street, now known as Hero Street, have served in the military, according to the website herostreetusa.org. The federal Department of Defense has determined "no other street of comparable size has had as many men and women render service to the Armed Forces of the United States of America than the 1½ block long street in Silvis."
"The history of Hero Street and the families here is incredible, and the nation deserves to know the story," state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia said at Monday morning's event. "This street, particularly the people who called it home, exemplifies bravery, selflessness and freedom.
"The sacrifice from these brave men and women from Second Street make them heroes, and we, as a nation, should honor this small street's monumental impact to our great nation," Anderson said.
"A stamp is a simple, yet effective, way to make all Americans know about the significance of Hero Street, and it's a gesture to all families that this nation honors their loved ones."
Letters in support of a Hero Street stamp should be addressed to the Citizen's Stamp Advisory Committee, 475 E. L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300, Washington, DC. 20260-3501.