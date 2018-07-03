Clinton Co. plans special elections

Clinton County voters will go to the polls Aug. 7 for special elections to vote on two separate issues: a library improvement referendum in DeWitt and a council vacancy in Delmar, the county’s auditor announced.

In DeWitt, residents will vote on a proposed $3.6 million bond issue to expand the city’s Frances Banta Waggoner library, said Auditor and Elections Commissioner Eric Van Lancker.

He said polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voting will take place in the Clinton County Satellite office at 226 11th St., DeWitt.

Absentee voting on Proposition A will begin July 9 in the Auditor’s Office at the Clinton County Administration Building at 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton.

The last day to vote in the office will be Aug. 6. Requests for absentee ballots can be filed at the Auditor’s Office now through July 27. All ballots mailed back to the Auditor’s Office must be postmarked by Aug. 6.

In addition, a satellite voting location will be available for DeWitt voters to vote absentee before election day. That satellite voting opportunity is scheduled for Aug. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Clinton County Satellite Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.

Van Lancker said Delmar residents who want to seek office can place their name on the ballot by filing their petition and affidavit of candidacy by 5 p.m. July 13 at the Clinton County Auditor’s office. The nomination petition requires signatures of 10 eligible voters within the city limits.

For more information on either election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.