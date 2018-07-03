It's a new chapter for DeWitt's library as supporters roll out the fundraising phase of a $5.7 million campaign to expand and renovate the nearly 30-year-old building.
Plans are to triple the size of the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library from 7,000 to 21,000 square feet to provide more space for programming, meetings and collections. The library, built in 1989, also is in need of updated infrastructure, such as heating, air conditioning and electrical systems, as well as new technology. The expansion will add on to the rear of the library, where a former auto dealership will be demolished.
Shelly Greving, the campaign's fundraising and marketing consultant, said the project has been planned for 10 years but delayed by other community projects including a school expansion, a police station, theater renovations and other community improvements. "Those projects kept putting the city library on hold. Now it's overdue," she said.
Two significant private donations in the past few weeks have kick-started the fundraising effort, which must raise $2.18 million of the $5.7 million costs. In addition, voters will be asked to approve a $3.6 million bond referendum at a DeWitt special election Aug. 7.
The first major gifts include a $150,000 donation from DeWitt Bank & Trust and a $100,000 donation from Bill Barnes, whose family owned the former Barnes Foodland grocery store in DeWitt. Clinton County supervisors have dedicated $20,000 to the project over the next five years.
The bond referendum will mean an additional $16.14 a year in taxes for the average DeWitt homeowner ($157,735 assessed evaluation) and an additional $34.20 a year for the average commercial property ($200,000 assessed evaluation), Greving said. The bond referendum will run five years.
Renovations include a dedicated area for children, including a story time room, and a teen zone, as well as study rooms, programming space and flexible space to provide community meeting rooms.
"We're bursting at the seams," said Library Director Jillian Aschliman. "We are definitely in need not just of space to expand the collection, but to do the things a modern 21st century library should do."
Aschliman said on average, 250 people visit the library a day, including a large number of students who use its seven computer stations or "plug in." But the library was built 1989, before the Internet boom, "so we don't have the infrastructure (for all that technology)," she said. Twenty computers and more work stations are planned.
"Now, we have to have programming before or after the library is open so we can fit people in," said Tammy McClimon, a library board member leading the campaign's task force.
McClimon, who also is Central DeWitt Schools' district librarian, said the library is a hub for students, many of whom are dropped off at the bus stop at the library. "The kids sprint in to have the computer first," she said. "The library gives them a structured place where they can work on homework, explore new interests."
She believes the planned "technology-rich meeting rooms" also will attract entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups. "We'll have a large meeting room (that can be divided up) so our businesses can have their meetings in town rather than going out of town."
In addition, Aschliman said the library contracts to serve patrons from the surrounding communities that do not have their own library, including Welton, Charlotte, Grand Mound and Goose Lake. She said DeWitt's library is the busiest in Clinton County based on circulation and patron numbers.
A strong city library, McClimon added "strengthens our competitiveness to get more people to move to town and work here."