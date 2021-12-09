Can holiday lights go in my recycle bin?

Did you now many holiday trimmings can be recycled? The Waste Commission of Scott County says many holiday items can be recycled in curbside or drop-off programs.
Here's what can go in the bin:
- Boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts).
- Wrapping paper tubes.
- Gift/shopping bags made of paper.
- Tissue paper.
- Greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards).
- Newspapers, advertisements, magazines and catalogs.
- Plastic bottles and jugs.
- Glass bottles and jars.
- Aluminum and steel cans, aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins.
You can recycle holiday lights, but those are electronic waste. Drop them — as well as batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems — at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month. Drop-off is free for Scott and Rock Island County residents.
Bettendorf and Davenport residents can leave large e-waste items curbside on bulky waste/recycling days.
Not all holiday wrap can be recycled. Throw away plastic films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and artificial Christmas trees. Plastic bags can be recycled in bins at retailers.