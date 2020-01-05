'Can she get them done?': Brimming with 'big ideas,' Warren tries muscling her way to the front of the Iowa pack

DAVENPORT — When U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks, every muscle in her body is activated—her arms swing like a conductor’s, her finger strikes up at the sky, her chin lifts or her shoulders shift to emphasize a point.
To her supporters, Warren’s characteristic vitality shows she has the muster to deliver on promises of “big structural change," her slogan as she campaigns to be the Democratic nominee for president.
To her critics, Warren’s charisma and organizing prowess won’t be enough to enact some of her boldest ideas, including her hallmark “wealth tax” on millionaires and billionaires.
But in Davenport on Sunday afternoon, Warren emphasized the ways she could use the many muscles of the federal government to “improve the lives of hardworking people” without needing Congressional buy-in.
According to Warren, the Secretary of Education can cancel student loan debt for 43 million Americans. The president can bring down the prices of drugs still held under patent. Drilling and mining can stop on all federal lands. Federal regulators can break up big tech companies with existing antitrust laws.
“I understand how these agencies work,” Warren said, referring to her foundational work with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a watchdog group founded after the Great Recession. “I’m the only candidate on the debate stage who has run a federal agency. I built one, from the ground up. I went from two employees to 1,000 employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.”
In Davenport, Warren held a town hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and sat down for an exclusive interview with the editorial board of the Quad-City Times. Her weekend in Iowa included stops in Manchester and Dubuque on Saturday and Maquoketa on Sunday.
Warren rose to prominence after the Great Recession as the chair of a congressional panel overseeing mortgage foreclosures, the government bailout, banks and business, among other topics. A longtime professor at Harvard Law School, Warren had decided in the second grade that she wanted to become a public-school teacher.
Her Davenport speech before a crowd of 600 had the ease of a professor comfortable in front of a large lecture hall.
Significant time was spent on Warren’s proposed wealth tax, what she calls the “Ultra-Millionaire Tax.” It works by taxing 2 cents on every dollar owned by households worth more than $50 million and 6 cents on every dollar of net worth above $1 billion. The tax would apply to fewer than 80,000 households, or the richest 0.1%, and generate an estimated $3 trillion over a decade.
The proposal has generated intense backlash, particularly from the richest Americans and from big companies. Warren points to surveys showing a majority of Americans — including Democrats, Independents and Republicans — support the wealth tax.
“If you own a home, you’ve been paying a wealth tax—it’s just called a property tax,” Warren told the fairgrounds crowd. “All I’m saying is that for millionaires and billionaires, their property tax shouldn’t just be real estate. It should also be stock portfolios, the diamonds, the Rembrandt and the yacht.”
The wealth tax, she said, would generate enough money to fund universal childcare for young kids and universal pre-K, to invest $800 billion in public education, to eliminate tuition at public institutions for higher education and to cancel student loan debt for 43 million Americans.
The wealth tax — and the tall task of muscling it through Congress — sounds too good to be true to many Iowans, even some caucusgoers who otherwise like Warren and her bold vision for a more equitable America.
“They’re great ideas,” said Janet Martin, of Davenport. “But can she get them done? That’s my biggest concern.” Martin is an undecided voter, and she left Warren’s event without committing to the 70-year-old senator.
Warren told the Times editorial board she doesn’t believe the Trump administration when it claimed that the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani was justified because Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat to the U.S.
Warren suggested Trump is trying to distract from his imminent impeachment trial, and that the killing was “particularly dangerous because he brings us right to the edge of war. Our country is less safe today than it was before the president took these actions,” she added.
Warren also took shots at fellow presidential contender Tom Steyer, the Democratic activist and billionaire. Although she did not name Steyer, Warren decried how “a billionaire bought his way onto the Democratic debate stage” while U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out due to fundraising concerns.
The event ended with Warren’s signature selfie line, a human chain of volunteers who assist supporters snagging photos with the candidate. According to the campaign, Warren has taken more than 100,000 such selfies.
Throughout her hour-long appearance, children in the back corner of the crowd were sitting on the ground, using crayons to color in sheets of paper with Warren-inspired slogans: “The Best President Money Can’t Buy,” read one; “Warren Has a Plan For That” read another.
In a campaign all about lofty principles and proposals, the coloring sheets gave new meaning to Warren’s emphasis on ground-game.
“Even if the big money doesn’t like me, even if the big donors don’t like me,” Warren said, “we need the big ideas to meet the big problems of our time.”
