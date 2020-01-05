'Can she get them done?': Brimming with 'big ideas,' Warren tries muscling her way to the front of the Iowa pack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If you own a home, you’ve been paying a wealth tax—it’s just called a property tax,” Warren told the fairgrounds crowd. “All I’m saying is that for millionaires and billionaires, their property tax shouldn’t just be real estate. It should also be stock portfolios, the diamonds, the Rembrandt and the yacht.”

The wealth tax, she said, would generate enough money to fund universal childcare for young kids and universal pre-K, to invest $800 billion in public education, to eliminate tuition at public institutions for higher education and to cancel student loan debt for 43 million Americans.

The wealth tax — and the tall task of muscling it through Congress — sounds too good to be true to many Iowans, even some caucusgoers who otherwise like Warren and her bold vision for a more equitable America.

“They’re great ideas,” said Janet Martin, of Davenport. “But can she get them done? That’s my biggest concern.” Martin is an undecided voter, and she left Warren’s event without committing to the 70-year-old senator.

Warren told the Times editorial board she doesn’t believe the Trump administration when it claimed that the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani was justified because Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat to the U.S.