Canadian cold front to bring much cooler temps, freeze warning to Quad-Cities

The bouncing temperatures so far during May have made it feel more like late March or early April in the Quad-Cities, and the temps are getting ready to take another big tumble just in time for Mother’s Day.
A Canadian high-pressure system will drop into the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday, bringing much colder temperatures and a freeze warning to boo.
“Right now that cold Canadian air is in northern Minnesota where the temperature already is 46 degrees with high winds,” meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.
The normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 70s, while the overnight lows are generally in the middle to upper 40s, Gross said.
The overnight low Friday into Saturday is expected to be 29 degrees. The record low temperature for May 9 is 30 degrees, “so we may beat that,” he added.
Friday’s high is expected to reach only 51 degrees with high winds. The normal high for May 8 is 70 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics.
Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 59 degrees.
This will mark the third consecutive Mother’s Day in the Quad-Cities where the high temperature will be well below normal.
The high Sunday is expected to be 56 degrees with a 40% chance of showers.
Last year’s holiday, which fell on May 12, was even colder with a high of 54 degrees. In 2018, the high temperature for the day, which fell on May 13, was 68 degrees.
The high temperature on Mother’s Day in 2017, which fell on May 14, was a toasty 83 degrees.
The warmest Mother’s Day on record occurred May 13, 1956, when the mercury reached 90 degrees. The coldest high temperature was 43 degrees on May 8, 1960.
There is a freeze warning in place for Friday night into Saturday morning.
The cooler temperatures will remain in place until the middle of next week and then climb into the upper 60s by Thursday, Gross said.
The average high temperature for May through Thursday in the Quad-Cities is 67.4. That is 1.6 degrees below the normal average high temperature (69) for the first seven days of May.
