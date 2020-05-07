Canadian cold front to bring much cooler temps, freeze warning to Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bouncing temperatures so far during May have made it feel more like late March or early April in the Quad-Cities, and the temps are getting ready to take another big tumble just in time for Mother’s Day.

A Canadian high-pressure system will drop into the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday, bringing much colder temperatures and a freeze warning to boo.

“Right now that cold Canadian air is in northern Minnesota where the temperature already is 46 degrees with high winds,” meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.

The normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 70s, while the overnight lows are generally in the middle to upper 40s, Gross said.

The overnight low Friday into Saturday is expected to be 29 degrees. The record low temperature for May 9 is 30 degrees, “so we may beat that,” he added.

Friday’s high is expected to reach only 51 degrees with high winds. The normal high for May 8 is 70 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 59 degrees.