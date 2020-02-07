Canadian Pacific Railroad agreed to replace section of Davenport bike path, beginning this spring

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason explained the process used to ensure the city's input, saying the recent "90%" review referred to the degree of design completion.

"The city received 10% (concept), 30% and now 90%," Gleason wrote in an email Friday. "Once we send back comments on 90%, the documents will likely be finalized for bidding purposes.

"The city is looking to comment on things such as drainage, utility locations, light locations, etc. at this point. The conceptual design was approved back at the 10%/30%."

The restorations are expected to take the entire summer, she said, adding there are no fixed deadlines, but bids are expected to be let in the next few weeks.

To avoid possible interruptions in traffic flow at Modern Woodmen Park during its peak access period, the crossing at Gaines Street will be the last to be restored.

"The Gaines crossing is still only at 30%, as that will wait to be permanently restored until after the baseball season," Gleason said.

Bike path also to be restored

When the railroad-track height increased, the adjacent bike/pedestrian path was affected, too.