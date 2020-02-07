Canadian Pacific Railroad agreed to replace section of Davenport bike path, beginning this spring

One year after Canadian Pacific Railroad raised its tracks by as much as three feet in some areas of downtown Davenport, the city is getting close to approving new designs for restoring the crossings to a condition that also would fully restore access to the riverfront.
Meanwhile, the railroad company has agreed to replace a several-block section of the riverfront bike path that also was disrupted by the raising of rails.
As the Mississippi River was on a swift rise late last March, workers and equipment from Canadian Pacific arrived in Davenport and got to work. Flood predictions suggested high, sustained crests, and Canadian Pacific wanted to ensure its trains could get through the floodwater.
In late winter, workers began raising the railroad tracks throughout the downtown to keep the trains moving in floodwater up to 21 feet. Water levels above 21 feet would have rendered the tracks impassable, anyway, because the flood gates at Iowa American Water are closed at that level, and the tracks lie inside the water-plant property.
The rail-raising efforts also raised the ire of city officials, because they were not notified of Canadian Pacific's plans. Though the railroad is not required to earn the endorsement or approval of a municipality before modifying its rights-of-way, city officials had expected a courtesy notification.
Since that time, relations between the city and railroad have improved.
City team involved in designs
A group of four aldermen and four members of the Riverfront Improvement Commission have been meeting for months to ensure Canadian Pacific's plans for restoring the crossings meet city expectations.
"We just had our 90% review (on Thursday), so we could send along feedback on the designs, prior to the bid letting," said Steve Ahrens, executive director of the Riverfront Improvement Commission. "I think, generally, throughout the course of this (crossing restoration planning), it has gotten better in having some synergy in thought between the city and Canadian Pacific."
He said some people have not understood the current, semi-restored condition of some affected railroad crossings was intended to be temporary.
While Canadian Pacific had an obligation to restore the crossings to a passable condition after floodwaters receded in the summer, the city granted the company an extension. That way, city officials said, they would have more input on designs that were not rushed.
Negotiations on the designs and the scope of work have resulted.
Public Works Director Nicole Gleason explained the process used to ensure the city's input, saying the recent "90%" review referred to the degree of design completion.
"The city received 10% (concept), 30% and now 90%," Gleason wrote in an email Friday. "Once we send back comments on 90%, the documents will likely be finalized for bidding purposes.
"The city is looking to comment on things such as drainage, utility locations, light locations, etc. at this point. The conceptual design was approved back at the 10%/30%."
The restorations are expected to take the entire summer, she said, adding there are no fixed deadlines, but bids are expected to be let in the next few weeks.
To avoid possible interruptions in traffic flow at Modern Woodmen Park during its peak access period, the crossing at Gaines Street will be the last to be restored.
"The Gaines crossing is still only at 30%, as that will wait to be permanently restored until after the baseball season," Gleason said.
Bike path also to be restored
When the railroad-track height increased, the adjacent bike/pedestrian path was affected, too.
Gleason said Canadian Pacific has agreed to replace a section of the recreation path, even though it is not obligated to do so.
"Since the crossing raise also impacted the bike path, we asked Canadian Pacific to raise the entire bike path instead of just the portions at the crossings themselves," she said. "We did not want bike path users to experience up/down with each crossing.
"Canadian Pacific agreed to include this in their scope of work even though they were not obligated to per code."
The portion of the bike path to be replaced runs from Ripley and Pershing, which is about six blocks.
Ahrens, of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said the rail raising produced an "undulating" effect on the bike path.
"You shouldn't have to take Dramamine (for motion sickness) to ride the downtown bike path," he said.
River Heritage access will change
The railroad crossing at the entrance to River Heritage Park could not be safely restored in the short term.
Located along a busy section of River Drive, the park entrance does not have a traffic light. Because the rail at the entrance to the park was raised considerably, it has remained closed for nearly a year.
The close proximity to River Drive made it too difficult, Gleason said, to produce proper grades for the raised crossing. It had to be reconfigured.
Ahrens described the new design as "hammer head," saying it will provide space just inside the park for large vehicles, such as buses, to back up.
It also will have right-turn-only access. This means River Heritage can be accessed only by a right-hand turn and can be exited only by a right-hand turn.
"The right-in, right-out-only design will make it safer," Ahrens said.
And the considerations being made for bus access relate to upcoming uses for River Heritage, he said. The city has agreements with American Cruise Lines and, in a couple of years, Viking River Cruises, to dock and/or tie off at the park. American currently moors vessels at Oneida Landing.
"American is scheduled to be here this year," he said. "The first excursion they would be in town for is August 16.
"They know about our work with Canadian Pacific. If it's not done, they would simply continue to use Oneida."