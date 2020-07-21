Canadian Pacific Railway is reconstructing the Davenport crossings to the Mississippi riverfront

The railroad also is paying to raise the Mississippi River bike trail from the LeClaire Park bandshell to Pershing Avenue.

"We asked CP (Canadian Pacific) to raise the entire path instead of just the portions at the crossing themselves," Nicole Gleason, public works director, said in a news release. "We did not want bike path users to experience 'up/down' with each crossing."

The railroad was not obligated to do this replacement, she added.

As part of the reconstruction plan, the Perry Street crossing is being removed, and a crossing is being added at Pershing Avenue.

This "was a negotiation with Canadian Pacific for a net gain/loss of zero crossings while improving the functionality of the crossing and maintaining the spirit of the Main Street Landing development of the riverfront," Brian Schadt, city engineer, said in an email.

Main Street Landing is a four-block stretch of riverfront that the city council has decided it wants to turn into a "destination play area." Proposals for that work are being accepted now.