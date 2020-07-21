Canadian Pacific Railway is reconstructing the Davenport crossings to the Mississippi riverfront

The Canadian Pacific Railway is making good on its agreement to reconstruct the eight railroad crossings along downtown Davenport's riverfront that it blocked by abruptly raising the height of its tracks during the flood of 2019.
As the Mississippi River rose swiftly in March 2019, the railroad raised the tracks so that trains could keep moving through floodwater up to 21 feet, effectively cutting the riverfront off from the rest of the downtown because the tracks created a wall.
The work took city officials — and residents — by surprise because even though the railroad is not required to get city approval before modifying its rights-of-way, officials expected a courtesy notification. The tracks were raised from a half-foot to as much as three feet.
Canadian Pacific put up temporary, asphalt crossings last summer as it was obligated to do, but it now is installing permanent roadways. It is paying the full cost of the work, representative Andy Cummings said. He declined to disclose the amount.
The railroad also is paying to raise the Mississippi River bike trail from the LeClaire Park bandshell to Pershing Avenue.
"We asked CP (Canadian Pacific) to raise the entire path instead of just the portions at the crossing themselves," Nicole Gleason, public works director, said in a news release. "We did not want bike path users to experience 'up/down' with each crossing."
The railroad was not obligated to do this replacement, she added.
As part of the reconstruction plan, the Perry Street crossing is being removed, and a crossing is being added at Pershing Avenue.
This "was a negotiation with Canadian Pacific for a net gain/loss of zero crossings while improving the functionality of the crossing and maintaining the spirit of the Main Street Landing development of the riverfront," Brian Schadt, city engineer, said in an email.
Main Street Landing is a four-block stretch of riverfront that the city council has decided it wants to turn into a "destination play area." Proposals for that work are being accepted now.
In addition, the Main and Brady street crossings will be for pedestrians only. Main was a pedestrian crossing before the track-raising, and Brady accommodated vehicle until the casino parking lots were removed, Schadt said.
"Brady will be utilized as a pedestrian crossing in accordance with the area development, but will be constructed to accommodate emergency vehicle usage should the need arise," Schadt wrote.
One of the crossings, although technically not in the downtown, is the entrance to the city's River Heritage Park, east of the Government Bridge.
Because the tracks there were raised considerably and they are too close to East River Drive to produce proper grades for a crossing, this spot has remained closed since the flood.
The restoration will be of a new, right-turn-in-only and right-turn-out-only design.
It also will take into account that the park will be used for buses with passengers from American Cruise Lines and Viking River Cruises that are expected to dock/tie off at the park.
The city had given Canadian Pacific an extension on a permanent fix so that the city could offer more input on designs including drainage considerations and utility and light locations.
A city task force comprised of four aldermen and four members of the Riverfront Improvement Commission met to review crossing plans to ensure they met city expectations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.