topical

Cancellations due to concerns related to spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus

Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.

• The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has canceled all in-person spotter training for Spring 2020, based on guidance from NWS leadership and the CDC, to insure that the NWS mission of protecting lives and property is not disrupted.

• Special Olympics Iowa has canceled its Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 in Iowa City because of concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Quad-City Times

