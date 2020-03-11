Cancellations due to concerns related to spread of coronavirus

Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.
• The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has canceled all in-person spotter training for Spring 2020, based on guidance from NWS leadership and the CDC, to insure that the NWS mission of protecting lives and property is not disrupted.
• Special Olympics Iowa has canceled its Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 in Iowa City because of concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
