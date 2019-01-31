A number of activities and meetings are being canceled or postponed because of the cold weather today while a number of businesses are reopening.
Here's the list.
The Bettendorf Library will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• The Family Museum will not hold classes Thursday. The museum will be open, but will close at 5 p.m.
• Secretary of State’s driver services facilities and offices will be closed north of I-80 Thursday.
• St. Ambrose University classes are canceled and offices closed until noon Thursday. The Children's Campus will be closed Thursday.
• Rock Island County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
• Rock Island Arsenal will be closed to non-essential personnel on Thursday.
• Rock Island County Health Department will be closed Thursday. It will reopen Friday.
• The Davenport Public Library's three locations will open at noon Thursday.
• The Book Rack will reopen at 10 a.m., Thursday.
• John Deere Pavilion is closed until 1 p.m. Thursday
• The Milan Village Clerk’s Office will reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. Recycling services will resume on Thursday. Garbage service will run. Village officials ask residents to leave a 3-foot clearance on both sides of the can for the mechanical arm.
• Illinois Humanities is postponing its Thursday night event “Social and Economic Impacts of Incarceration,” at York Township Public Library in Thomson, Ill. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Davenport is providing free parking in all three of the city’s downtown ramps through 5 p.m., Thursday to help residents and visitors to the downtown keep their vehicles out of the cold during this polar vortex.
• The Henry County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
• All Davenport Parks and Recreation programs and leagues have been canceled through noon Thursday. This includes closures for the following DPR facilities at the Rivers Edge, Roosevelt Community Center, Vander Veer Conservatory and Davenport Junior Theatre.
• The Rock Island County Courthouse and Office Building will be closed Thursday.
• Central Credit Union will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
• All Ascentra Credit Union branches will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will resume regular business hours.