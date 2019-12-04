2020 candidate Walsh: Current Republican Party is a 'cult'

This week the Georgia Republican Party announced that only one candidate will appear on their presidential primary ballot: President Donald Trump.

The move effectively cancels Georgia’s Republican presidential primary. Minnesota has done the same. The primaries have been outright canceled in Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, Arizona and Alaska.

But Joe Walsh, former congressman from Illinois, is undeterred. He’s seeking the Republican nomination in order to unseat the president, whom he called "unfit."

He takes the cancellations, which he called “un-American,” and which has precedent in both parties, as evidence that the party leaders know the president’s vulnerability.

“They’re doing it just to protect Trump,” Walsh said in an interview. “Why would they do this if he’s so strong and powerful? They know he’s vulnerable.”

Walsh, 57, thinks there’s still an opening for an opposition candidate to contest the nomination.

“Everywhere I go, I’m stunned by the opposition to Trump,” Walsh said. “I really do think there’s a unique chance to catch Trump by surprise in Iowa.”