The Quad-Cities chapter of the Alliance for Retired Americans, or ARA, will host two upcoming forums for those retired or retiring soon to meet with the legislative candidates in Iowa and Illinois.
An Iowa State Senators & Representatives Candidates Forum will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Ave. Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave. The Illinois State Senators & Representatives Candidates Forum will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, at Moline Township Hall, 620 18th St., Moline.
All candidates from both states have been invited. The ARA invites retirees to hear what their future will be in retirement under these candidates' leadership.
ARA is a grass-roots organization with more than 4.3 million members working to be heard in the laws, policies, politics and institutions shaping American life.