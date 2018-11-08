Two people were hospitalized with burns after a candle caught clothing on fire Wednesday night in a Bettendorf home.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. to 2996 Katie Lane.
According to information from Lauran Haldeman, spokesperson for the city of Bettendorf, a person's clothing caught fire when the person got too close to a burning candle. Another person in the room tried to extinguish the fire and suffered burns in the process.
One patient was transported by Medic to a local hospital and later transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City. The other was flown from the scene by MedForce to University Hospitals.