The Davenport Fire Prevention Bureau has seen an increase in the number of fires because of candles according to the Davenport Fire Department.
Candles should be placed in sturdy candle holders, on stable surfaces and away from curtains and other combustible material, according to the bureau. Candles should not be left unattended.
Here are some tips for fire safety from the bureau:
• Check all candles before going to bed or leaving the house. Flameless candles are a safe alternative.
• A free smoke alarm program is available to Davenport residents. For more information, contact Lt. Zach Soliz, 563-326-7907.
• Cooking is the primary cause of residential fires, and unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.
• Always leave a three-foot distance from a space heater and fire mantle where combustibles are not allowed
• Fireplaces and furnaces should be professionally inspected.
• Replacing filters helps furnaces operate efficiently.
• Never use kitchen appliances to heat your home.