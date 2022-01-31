Cannabis growing coming to Milan

The owner of the marijuana dispensary in Milan is making plans to build a grow operation on his cannabis campus.

Matt Stern, owner of Nature's Treatment of Illinois, NTI, said he expects to get approval from the state in the next 30 days on his license for marijuana cultivation.

Meanwhile, Stern is in talks with village officials in Milan about buying about 12 acres adjacent to NTI for construction of the facility.

"At this point, I know we'll get one," Stern said Monday of the new license. "We still need council approval, but we're in a position to make an offer (on the land).

"If it goes through, we would pour footings and foundations in March or April."

A 20,000 square-foot building will be needed, he said, and he plans to build in such a way that the property could accommodate future expansions. The operation will bring about 50 jobs, he said.

Milan's 12 acres nearly was sold in 2019, but the buyer's plans fell through, said Village Administrator Steve Seiver. The sale price was $500,000 for the two multi-acre parcels.

"He (Stern) has represented to us that they believe they will be successful on the licensing," Seiver said Monday. "We will be talking with council.

"Stay tuned, because it is happening quickly."

Illinois originally issued 21 licenses for cannabis cultivation — one for each of the Illinois State Police's identified districts. The Quad-Cities is in District 7, and the local license holder is Green Thumb Industries, or GTI, in Rock Island.

"Ours is a smaller facility than GTI," Stern said. "We're restricted."

The GTI grow operation is about 66,000 square feet and produces both recreational and medical marijuana.

In a recent update to village trustees on the possible sale of village-owned land, Seiver offered several reasons to support the development.

"The advantage of selling the lots to Stern is to get property tax, energy consumption, and employment," according to village board minutes. "The village is taking in a large amount of Cannabis Tax, which is keeping taxes down for residents.

"If Illinois issues more cannabis licenses and Iowa adopts a law which allows growing and sale of cannabis, Mr. Stern’s business would likely suffer. If he invests in this property the likelihood that he would move his business is more unlikely."

