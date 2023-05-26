Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced staffing changes in her office.

Reynolds named Steve Blankinship as her senior legal counsel following the departure of Michael Boal, who has served in the role since 2020. Boal is returning to private legal practice, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Blankinship served as a district court judge in New Mexico and as senior counsel to former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.

Molly Severn, legislative liaison and lobbyist for Reynolds, will serve as her deputy chief of staff following the departure of Stephanie Groen.

Groen, who had served in that role since 2021, left to take a position as policy director with the Republican Governors Public Policy Committee.

Severn will continue to serve as legislative liaison for the governor’s office in addition to serving as Reynolds’ deputy chief, according to the release.

Lillie Brady will join Reynolds’ office as an agriculture and energy policy adviser effective June 9. Brady previously served as a senior associate at Cornerstone Government Affairs, as well as in several positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

APPOINTS ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY AS DISTRICT JUDGE

Reynolds on Friday appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Dupuich, of Coralville, as a district judge for Iowa’s 6th Judicial District.

Dupuich, who works for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Southern California Law School.

She fills a vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Paul Miller.

The judicial district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Tama counties.