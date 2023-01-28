Capitol Theatre renovation nears finish; here's a look at its history

The multi-year restoration of Davenport’s historic Capitol Theatre is nearing the finish line, and a high-profile entertainment promoter from Des Moines has signed on with intentions of turning it into an entertainment center with multiple weekly shows or concerts.

Sam Summers, 39, is the founder of First Fleet Concerts, booking events throughout the Midwest, including at his own Wooly’s in Des Moines’ East Village and, occasionally, the Raccoon Motel in Davenport and Rust Belt in East Moline.

Mention Wooly’s to people familiar with Des Moines’ entertainment scene, and they’ll know what you’re talking about. It’s a nearly 700-person capacity venue in a former Woolworth store, with nationally touring groups, comedy, local bands and tribute performances. It has a reputation as one of the best places in the city to see a show.

Since Summers and two partners opened Wooly’s in 2012, some have credited it with helping to jump-start the city’s East Side revival.

“We’re really lucky to have gotten him,” Jim Bergman, owner of the Kahl Building and Capitol Theater said of Summers. In addition to promoting the Capitol, Summers also will be an owner.

Asked what or who attracted him to the Capitol, Summers said, “Really, it was this theater.”

So many grand old theaters have been torn down, while the Capitol is being restored.

“The opportunity was just great,” he said. “Bands love touring in these old theaters. Mostly they’re in a black box built in the last 10 years. Here you look out and see all these really great features. It’s like old Europe.”

Summers also believes in the Quad-Cities as a great market, located about half-way between Chicago and Des Moines. Acts looking to fill out their schedules can stop in Davenport.

Researching back through the years, Summer said he has been impressed with the talent that has played in Davenport, including Jimi Hendrix, Marilyn Manson, The Killers and Slipknot.

“They were very big in their moment and Davenport was a priority at that time,” he said.

In addition to its theater space, the Capitol contains a large, L-shaped space in the basement that was the long-ago Terrace Garden speakeasy, with food and drink. Summers said he hopes this can be revived.

He isn’t sure when the Capitol will open for shows, but he said he would guess this fall. Its capacity also is still being determined as renovation wraps up, but it will be around 1,200 seats.

Where this all started

Summers’ involvement with promoting music began when he was still in high school. That’s when he founded First Fleet, realizing there was an opportunity to bring to Des Moines the kind of music he liked, rather than having to drive to Iowa City or Minneapolis.

In 2015, he organized the Hinterland Music Festival in Madison County, south of Des Moines, now billed as the largest music festival in Iowa.

He often talks music with Sean Moeller, Davenport entrepreneur known for Daytrotter, the Racoon Motel and the Rust Belt, who he describes as a close friend.

Most recently, in addition to the Capitol, Summers is working on a $14.5 million renovation of the 84-year-old Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, returning it to a look evocative of its prime in the 1950s.

He also owns a number of video arcade bars around the Midwest, including Des Moines, Kansas City, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Nashville, employing about 650 people.

Summers, a native of Johnston, graduated in 2006 from Iowa State University, Ames, with a degree in economics and marketing. In 2021, he received the economics department’s Distinguished Services for the Public Good Award, which recognizes outstanding alumni.

Summers wants to make money, yes, but he also aims to improve the communities in which he works by providing high-quality entertainment, he said in an interview about the award.