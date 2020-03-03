Captain's Table in Moline plans to reopen in June

The parking lot for the new Captain's Table restaurant is so much bigger, a golf cart will be kept on hand to fetch dinner guests.
The new $2 million-plus eatery on Moline's riverfront has companion upgrades that are improving the whole city-owned mini-campus.
In addition to the new building, which features an extra-long deck facing the Mississippi River, and the bigger parking lot, about $1 million in new boat slips will occupy the neighboring Marquis Harbor marina.
"I'm trying to be open by June," said Rob Egger, Captain's Table general manager. "The construction schedule has May 22 as final check-off date."
Despite the many changes, Egger said, he also is keeping several restaurant favorites, including an emphasis on fish.
"I would say we're keeping about 70 percent of the former menu," he said. "I'm also going to be featuring more fish and seafood dishes, and we'll be known as a place to get a good steak and seafood."
Also back by popular demand will be the outdoor concert series, and Egger already has musicians booked, beginning over the July Fourth holiday. The performances were a big draw on good-weather Sundays before disaster struck in January 2018.
Fire consumed the Captain's Table, and the replacement process took much longer than Egger imagined.
"We ended up having to build several feet above grade because of flooding," he said. "Last year's flood took out the boat docks, so we had to replace those.
"The city has been great to work with. They own the building, the property and the marina. The docks are ours, and we lease the restaurant and marina. After the fire, we paid them out the insurance money, which was just north of $1 million."
Keeping the restaurant clear of flooding drove up costs, and designs changed. In the end, the city will have a restaurant that is similar in size to the original. This time, though, it is laid out differently and will be fully handicap-accessible, said Moline Building Official Joe Kuhlenbeck.
"We had to elevate to get it out of the floodplain," he said. "We're looking at the end of May for completion of construction. They then will have to move in the restaurant furniture and equipment."
Asked whether a targeted opening date of June is too ambitious, under the circumstances, Kuhlenbeck said restaurateurs can make short work of a move-in when properly motivated.
And Egger said he is especially motivated, given the long wait to reopen.
"I'm planning on two soft (unofficial) openings, because I'll have 30 to 40 employees to train," he said. "The kitchen's been all redesigned, and the layout is so much better.
"Another nice thing is that I'm getting my core chefs back. We have two dining rooms, and it was really important to me that we not have a bad seat in the house."
The new place also will have seating on the building-length outdoor deck and in the bar for a total capacity of about 260 people.