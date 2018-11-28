MOLINE — Plans to rebuild The Captain’s Table Restaurant are still on, but have been scaled back substantially.
The previous structure, located at 4801 River Drive, was destroyed when it caught on fire Jan. 15.
An unknown subsurface issue greatly increased the cost of the project. The new building was expected to cost $1.6 million.
An ordinance proposed in the committee of the whole related to the scaling back of the project passed as well on a 8-0 vote.
Ald. Kevin Schoonmaker said the 3.5 percent interest rate built into the agreement could eventually turn into a bad deal for the city, and something the city should think about it. He said this is significantly lower than a lender would charge.
City attorney Maureen Riggs said that the fixed rate has already been adjusted slightly higher to help compensate for future interest rate increases. She said the city knew there was some risk involved.
The council directed the staff to look further into how to recoup the costs and an assessment of what the risks to the city would be.
The parks fund was set to release $800,000 to partially finance the rebuilding of the building. Once passed, the money would be released on April 1, 2019.
Changes to the lease agreement include:
- Rent agreement for $90,000 per year plus 10 percent of the docking fees generated from Marquis Harbor.
- Lease term will now be for 30 years instead of 20 years
- Deletion of a requirement of a graduated rent based on revenue. However, the city will get to keep the 1 percent business district tax that was to be implemented by the parks department for maintenance on the bike path and riverfront.
- Any funds made available by an outside source for dredging of the property will now need to be handed over to the city.
- Listing Pretasky Enterprises LLC, the parent organization to Pretasky Roach Properties LLC, as a guarantor on the lease.
In other business:
- Establishments with video gambling machines may soon have to pay an extra $1,000 per terminal if a proposed ordinance to do so succeeds in the weeks ahead.
The committee of the whole debated an ordinance that would increase the per terminal fee from $50 to $1,050 each, a move expected to net the city an additional $90,000 in revenue annually.
Riggs said that the Illinois appellate courts upheld a $1,000 fee in Elmwood Park. She said home rule municipalities do not have the same restrictions as other cities would.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said she wanted to see the $1,000 fee go to the machine owners, with the local businesses charged the $50.
Alderman Quentin Rodriguez said that he would fully support raising the fee to $1,050, so long as it is set up the way the mayor suggested.
“It’s one of those things that we are allowing our local entities to be successful and we are kind of taxing it in the right place it should be,”
Riggs said she would look into the legality of setting the ordinance up that way.
After passing through Tuesday night on a 8-0 vote, the amended ordinance will need to pass two more readings before it can be enacted. However, this item is scheduled to come back two meetings from now.
- Leaf pick up will resume starting Thursday and will continue until at least Dec. 15. City officials will then have to decide how much longer they are capable to pick up the leaves this season, partially due to the city’s ability to obtain the personnel needed to do the job.
J.D. Schulte, director of public works, said that additional leaf collections will be posted on the front page of the city’s web site at http://moline.il.us/
- An executive session was held to discuss employment matters. No further action was taken afterwards.