Captain's Table general manager says he will defy Gov. Pritzker's indoor-dining ban

The general manager of the newly opened Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday that he will not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.

"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, who manages the riverfront restaurant on city land. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking."

He said people are not becoming infected with the coronavirus at bars and restaurants, saying the disease is spreading at grocery stores and gyms.

Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said the assessment is inaccurate.

"In fact, restaurants and bars are one of the highest drivers of the infection rate," she said Wednesday. "It is the leading individual category in the state."

The lack of restrictions in neighboring Iowa strike Eggers as "illogical," he said, adding that individuals should be allowed to choose whether to take risks associated with indoor dining.