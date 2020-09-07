Car accident in LeClaire kills woman from Eldridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fatal car accident in LeClaire on Monday claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman from Eldridge.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call at 5:42 p.m. Monday of a single-vehicle accident in LeClaire near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane.

LeClaire Police received assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigations Team.

An on-scene investigation determined a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Valley Drive and went off the road for an unknown reason. The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair, and struck another tree causing the Jeep to land on its tires.

The female driver was transported to Genesis Medical Center by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

This accident remains under investigation with no further information at this time. The driver's name will not be released until next of kin are notified.

