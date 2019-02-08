Davenport police are investigating a vehicle versus train crash Friday morning that occurred when the driver of the car apparently attempted to beat the oncoming train.
In a news release, police said Michael Wurzer was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze northbound in the 500 block of Marquette about 9:50 a.m. when he struck the train operated by Iowa Interstate Railroad.
Wurzer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign at a railroad crossing.
According to police, Wurzer had a 4-year-old child passenger in the vehicle.
The car sustained disabling damage and had to be towed away. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
Police said the crossing's warning devices were functioning properly.