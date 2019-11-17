car plows into apartment building

A man test-driving a 2016 Mustang GT from Lujack Luxury Motor Cars, Davenport, told police he was driving east on West 35th Street in Davenport about 3:50 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and plowed into the window of a garden level apartment. The man, left in photo, declined medical treatment. The crash broke a window and several surrounding bricks in a unit in 114 W. 35th St. Neighbors said the apartment is occupied, but the tenants weren't home at the time.
Alma Gaul
