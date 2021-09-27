Car show organizers donate $1,000 to Colona

WHAT WE KNOW: Doug and Missy Demont organized a car show at Colona's Scott Family Park over the weekend.

WHAT'S NEW: The Demonts presented a check for $1,000 to the city out of proceeds from the car show. "It was very successful," said Doug Demont, a second-year camper at the resort. "Thank you for allowing me to put it on and use the facility." The Demonts also gave $1,000 to a group of women at the resort that put on activities for children. Mayor Rich Holman expressed his appreciation for the Demonts' efforts. "It was a great turnout," he said. "A ton of cars came and it was a great event for the campground and the city both."

WHAT'S NEXT: Holman said Rt. 84 would be closed October 4-9 for the Illinois Department of Transportation and BNSF Railroad to remove and redo the crossing grade at the south end of town. "We didn't know if it was going to get done or not but they put us on the schedule," said the mayor. "It's going to be a bit of a hassle, but worth it." He said anyone who has crossed over the railroad grade lately knows it's rough.