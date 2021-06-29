Car wash to raise funds for Honor Flight

This Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and July 4, Aqua Tech will celebrate Independence Day by offering free washes at its new location at 6280 N. Elmore Ave. in Davenport.

The car wash will be accepting donations for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

“There is no better way to celebrate our Independence than by raising money to help honor those who have served our nation and defended our freedom,” said owner Brad Burt. “Our goal is to wash 2,000 cars in 2 days and raise $10,000 to be presented to Honor Flight.”

The exact dates of the next Honor Flight are not yet available, but it is hoped that flights will begin sometime during the fall of 2021.

When the final “green light” is given for the 51st Honor Flight, veterans and guardians who are eligible will be contacted by phone.

If you know a veteran who served during WWII, the Korean or Vietnam conflicts, please help them fill out an application. Applications can be found and downloaded at our website: www.honorflightqc.org.

Quad-City Times​

