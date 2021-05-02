Carbon Cliff asking residents to conserve water

The village of Carbon Cliff is asking residents below the hill and in the Cliff Heights area conserve water for the next 24 hours.

Due to a technical malfunction, the water tower slowly drained overnight. The village is in the process of building up pressure to fill the water tower and everyone should have normal water pressure by mid-day Monday.

In the meantime, the village is asking residents to hold off watering lawns or filling up swimming pools.

