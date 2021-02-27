Carbon Cliff issues boil order for residents on Rebecca Avenue

The Village of Carbon Cliff has issued a boil order until further notice for residents on Rebecca Avenue.

The boil order will be lifted when approved EPA tests come back clear.

Water used for cooking and drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes before use.

Residents may check with the Village Hall at 309-792-8235 on Tuesday or visit www.carbon-cliff.com for more information. Residents may also subscribe for text and email alerts at www.carbon-cliff.com/subscribe.html.

