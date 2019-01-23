The Village of Carbon Cliff has issued a precautionary boil order for properties located on Cliff Drive and Cliff Court.
The village is currently working on repairing a water main break. It is asking that residents on those streets to boil their water before drinking and cooking.
For safety purposes, bring water used for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil ror 5 minutes before use.
This is a precautionary measure put in place by the state of Illinois, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the Village of Carbon Cliff.
This boil order will continue to stay in place until all repairs are completed, and the approved EPA tests come back clear.
At that time the Village shall issue a release of boil order notice.
Residents may check with the Village Hall at (309) 792-8235 or visit www.Carbon-Cliff.com for more information. You may also subscribe for text and email alerts by visiting www.carbon-cliff.com/subscribe.html