Village officials from Carbon Cliff are warning of possible flooding along the Rock River because of ice jams.
The Rock River gauge at Joslin is at 11.6 feet and at 11.2 feet in Moline. Flood stage is 12 feet both locations.
If an ice jam occurs at Moline, the potential for flooding in Carbon Cliff is drastically increased. Residents should be prepared to move quickly to higher ground.
A National Weather Service flood warning is in effect for the Rock River in the Henry, Whiteside and Rock Island counties.
An ice jam on the Rock River near Joslin is causing rising waters on the Rock River. The river is rising and is expected to rise to 12.5 feet at Joslin this morning. Stages could fluctuate rapidly or remain elevated due to the prolonged cold temperatures expected this week.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some summer cottages along the river.