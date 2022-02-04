Carbon Cliff reports water main break on Cliff Drive

The Village of Carbon Cliff is reporting a water main break on Cliff Drive.
Residents on Cliff Drive and Cliff Court will be without water until the repair can be made.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today