Carbon Cliff residents asked to conserve water

The village of Carbon Cliff is asking residents to limit water usage until the system can recover from an overnight water main break.
Many residents and businesses are reporting no water or low pressure, according to a news release from the village.
A water main break was reported Wednesday with a second water main break occurring Wednesday night. Crews are on site trying to make the repairs as quickly as possible.
Alert from Village of Carbon Cliff: Water Main Break
Date: Sep 30, 2021
A second water main break occured over night and crews are on site trying to make the repairs as quickly as possible. Many residents called or emailed this morning stating they had no water. We are working on this as fast as we can. Thank you
