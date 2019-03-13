A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport to activate its flood plan while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
According to a news release from the village, the Rock River gauge at Joslin is at 15.6 feet and rising. Carbon Cliff starts seeing flooding at 16 feet. The river is projected to crest at 18.4 feet on Sunday morning. The record flood level is 19.2 feet.
A flood warning is in effect until further notice for the Rock River at Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Sunday then begin falling. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 15.5 feet, water affects the intersection of U.S. 150 and U.S. 6. and the Steel Dam is under water in Milan.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock and Dam 15 continues until further notice
The current Mississippi River level is 9.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is predicted to reach 13 feet Friday, 16 feet Saturday and crest at 17.7 feet on Sunday.
Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. The crest will change as this flood situation evolves.
At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
It is likely we will see higher-than-normal river levels now through May.
Davenport's flood plan includes:
Roads
• S. Concord Street between Utah Avenue and River Drive will close sometime Friday or Saturday.
• There will be periodic lane reductions and closures on River Drive.
• Beiderbecke Drive will also see closures this weekend.
Recreation
• Credit Island will closed to the public beginning Friday.
• The majority of the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will be closed due to water over the trail beginning sometime Friday into the weekend.
• The boat dock at Marquette Landing may be removed before the weekend.
Facilities
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave, will be available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.
• The floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park will be installed. Scheduled events and rentals will occur as scheduled.
• The River’s Edge, Freight House and Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
Events
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Race will not be impacted. However, riverfront parking may become inaccessible and, depending on river levels, portions of River Drive may be closed.
Other Measures
• Pumps are being set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.
Also, there's a Flood Warning now in effect until further notice for the Cedar River near Conesville. The Cedar is at 11.2 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 15.2 feet Saturday morning, then rise again to 15.7 feet on Tuesday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
Also Flood Warnings are in effect for:
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: Flood Warning continues until Saturday night. The river is at was 19.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. The Maquoketa is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 29.9 feet Thursday. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 30 feet, water affects the Maquoketa Municipal Light Plant facilities and affects Iowa 113.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Until further notice. The Wapsi is at 11.46 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.4 feet Saturday evening. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Until further notice. The Iowa is currently at 18.5 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 23.7 feet Monday morning. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 22, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.