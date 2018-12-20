Community residents and service providers will celebrate the Christmas season at the new roundabout at 6th, Vine and Ash streets, Davenport, on Sunday.
City public works employees recently installed flexible rubber curbing in the intersection to create a roundabout configuration as a safety measure in the area.
The event will be 3-5 p.m. at 6th and Vine Circle. The group will gather at 3 p.m. and decorate a tree, and then go caroling from 4-4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available 4:30-5 p.m.
Sponsors include Central Community Circle, One Eighty, Café on Vine, Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Humility Homes and Services, Inc. and Project Renewal.
For more information, contact John De Taeye, 563-484-6901.