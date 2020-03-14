Carpenters union may open large training facility in East Moline

The city of East Moline is on the verge of securing a major business and adding a large building with it that could bring the city significant tax revenue for years to come.

The city council’s committee of the whole learned of the business at its last board meeting, and the city council is expected to pass an ordinance giving it a tax break at its next meeting Monday night.

The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters plans to build a 55,000-square- foot training center with an 8,000-to-10,000-square-foot administrative office at 4th Avenue and Illinois 5 in East Moline. An old farmhouse currently sits on the property, which is near the former Quad City Downs.

“We have been negotiating this deal for several months," said Doug Maxeiner, East Moline city administrator.

“What we are proposing is a tax-abatement deal, where after this project is constructed and gets on the tax rolls, then it significantly boosts property taxes from that property.

“We are proposing rebating or abating half of the yield back to the developer to help them alleviate some of the costs to locate there," he said.

