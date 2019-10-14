The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the rendering for a limited-edition bobblehead honoring Carson King, whose viral sign resulted in more than $3 million dollars of donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital King Family Fund.
The release comes one month after King’s sign appeared in the background of ESPN’s College GameDay when the show was in Ames for the Iowa State vs. Iowa game. The hand-drawn sign, which requested beer money sent via Venmo, went viral, and as the funds started to pour in, King decided to give all proceeds to University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital, even though he has always been an Iowa State fan.
On October 11, King presented a check for over $3 million to the Children’s Hospital.
The bobblehead features Carson holding up a replica of the sign that went viral as well as a replica beer can on the base of the bobblehead. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are available for pre-order in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.
The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to arrive in January. The bobbleheads, which are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, are being created in conjunction with Carson King.
When asked about being honored with a bobblehead, Carson said, “It’s amazing that a regular guy wanting to do something nice can spark a movement of generosity. To be honored with a bobble head that will continue to help raise money for worthy projects is enough to leave a guy speechless.”
