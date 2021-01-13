Carter seeking second term as mayor of Silvis

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter clearly enjoys the job of being Silvis mayor. And though he submitted his paper work back in November, this week he officially announced that he's seeking re-election for mayor in the Democratic primary Feb. 23.

He opted to hold off the announcement because he figured people would not care much until after the holidays.

Carter, 49, believes he is the city’s most accessible mayor, aided in part by his full-time job as floor manager of Anchor Lumber in downtown Silvis. “For five or six days I am at Anchor Lumber, and I interact with hundreds of people a week," he said. He’s been there for 32 years. “A lot of residents come in,” he added.

Carter says he enjoys the interaction with them face-to- face, noting that many people have good ideas and it’s good to hear them or get their complaints taken care of or directed to the right person. It’s all part of being mayor. “That’s my type of communication,” he said. “I like that best.”

He believes his biggest achievement during his mayoral tenure is in the area of communicating with the citizens of Silvis. To that end, he created the Silvis News, which is mailed out quarterly with the town’s water bill.