Case dropped against woman charged in 2021 shooting in East Moline

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office has dropped the case against a woman accused of shooting another woman in 2021 because the alleged victim will not cooperate.

Stacy E. Johnson, 44, of Little Rock, Ark., faced a charge of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Underlying the charge was the allegation that she shot the woman on Nov. 7, 2021. Previous reporting stated that the shooting happened in East Moline.

The case against Johnson was dismissed on Sept. 1, according to court documents. The victim being uncooperative was listed as the reason.

Johnson had originally been scheduled for a pretrial conference on that date, according to court records.

Johnson has been free since Nov. 12, when she posted the 10% bond on a $150,000 bail, court records state.