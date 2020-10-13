Case of fatal LeClaire boating crash that killed Moline doctor and her fiance goes to county attorney

The investigation into a boating crash in LeClaire that killed two people has been turned over to the Scott County Attorney, family members said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, has been investigating the crash since it occurred on August 16 just off the downtown levee.

Quad-City physician Anita Pinc died at the scene and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash between their 19-foot Bayliner and a 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel of Pleasant Valley.

Witnesses said the larger boat appeared to be racing at least one other boat at the time of the collision, and the Thiel boat was being operated by a teenager. In Iowa, it is legal for children between 12 and 18 to operate a boat. Those in that age group, however, must carry their boater-safety certification with them, and authorities have not said whether the rule was followed on the day of the crash.

The county attorney's office must review the DNR's case before determining what charges are filed, if any. The county attorney's office does not comment on cases, even to confirm if one exists.

A spokesman for the DNR did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for details on the investigation's timeline.

