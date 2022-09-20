Cashing in on cannabis: What a new dispensary could mean for the Quad-Cities

For nearly three years, Illinoisans have had the opportunity to legally purchase marijuana. The controversial decision has come with benefits not only to consumers, but to the state and local municipalities.

Next Tuesday, Moline City Council will vote on a special permit that would allow for a dispensary to open on Avenue of the Cities. Assuming the correct paperwork is signed and awarded, the former Aldi building could see a makeover as soon as next month.

Marijuana dispensary in Moline? Pot shop set to clear final hurdles A potential marijuana dispensary is likely to emerge on Avenue of the Cities which has pushed the city of Moline to update it's marijuana zoning law. The dispensary would be located in the former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

There are now more than 100 dispensaries across the state of Illinois since recreational cannabis use was legalized in 2020, 43 in Cook County and another 67 Downstate.

The sale of recreational cannabis has increased by 50%, from $1 million in 2021 to $1.5 million this year.

Marijuana is taxed based on the level of THC it contains. THC is the component that creates the "high" effect in the user and is harvested from marijuana plants. CBD, often mentioned in conversations about marijuana, is not interchangeable with THC. While it can be harvested from marijuana or hemp plants, it does not trigger a high. Most commonly, the oil is used in compounds to relieve pain.

The state of Illinois charges taxes on products as follows:

• 10% tax on products with a THC level of 35% or less

• 20% tax on cannibas-infused products, such as edibles or oils used for cooking

• 25% tax on products with a THC level higher than 35

The state then charges an additional 6.25% tax on recreational products.

This means someone purchasing a product at the highest THC level, for example, would pay an additional 31.25% in taxes to the state alone. The municipality in which they purchased the product also charges a tax. In Milan, that's 5%, which would bring the total to a 36.25% tax on the product in addition to the purchase price.

However, the average THC level is between 15 and 25%, according to Cannabis Oasis. Still, this would mean 26.25% in taxable revenue would go to the state. The extra 5% Milan charges would then bring the grand total to 31.25%.

Milan Village Administrator Steve Seiver said the financial benefit had come to the tune of more than $1 million in fiscal year 2022 for recreational sales alone. The village benefited from $668,422.73 in medical sales in the same time period.

"It goes back to Illinois first making medical marijuana available," he said.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Illinois in 2014 and was taxed at 1%. After its success, the state issued recreational licenses to dispensaries "which they had confidence in" to begin sales for recreational use. Nature's Treatment was one of those dispensaries.

Seiver said recreational cannabis had to be kept separate from medical, but it could be kept in the same building. The medical and recreational are on different sides of the building and have different entrances. At the village level, the zoning for the venue was classified as B3, which allowed for retail businesses and did not restrict the type of product being sold.

Seiver said officials looked at cannabis sales as being similar to liquor sales in that the latter is highly regulated and a license must be awarded by the state in order to begin selling. Village officials then voted to create a specific zoning district that allowed for the selling of cannibas-related products.

Normally in a B3 zone, any retail business can open without council approval. Creating this new zoning allowed the council to review dispensary proposals.

Moline has done something similar in creating "overlay" districts. There are currently four, and each allows for one dispensary. They are located along Avenue of the Cities; the John Deere Corridor; the Uptown area near the 16th Street Corridor; and near the airport. But, Moline would have to amend an ordinance to allow for the dispensary on Avenue of the Cities because it is intended to be zoned for small-scale commercial uses that serve the needs of the surrounding residents and not marijuana dispensaries.

Milan, however, has not restricted the number of dispensaries that can be opened.

"The philosophy generally in zoning is you determine what kinds of things are adequate within an area," he said. "The only thing that we have done is ... we have a limit on liquor licences city-wide, but we don't on cannabis."

"It has financially been very beneficial for the city" Seiver said.

Seiver said most dispensaries in Illinois had a 2% tax, but the state gave a few the option to increase it by 1, 2 or 3%. Milan opted for the 3% in order to raise its revenue.

In Moline, if the dispensary is approved, it would be taxed at 3%, according to City Administrator Bob Vitas.

The money is then collected by the state and put into a pot to be distributed. Milan collects the 5% of taxable sales monthly. Under state law, 25% of the taxable revenue from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.

Chris Slaby with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) said in addition to the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, $31.5 million in cannabis tax revenue funded grants through Illinois’ Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program in FY21.

"The cannabis industry continues to have a positive impact in Illinois," Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) Director David Harris said. "It has created hundreds of jobs at cultivation centers and dispensaries throughout the state, and tax revenue generated continues to flow to local governments, help with drug programs and treatments, and is also being reinvested back into the communities that need it the most."

For Milan, the extra funding has allowed the village to absorb the inflationary impact without having to raise other taxes, Seiver said. That's also kept property taxes down.

"That's no small undertaking when you've got 8.5-9% in inflation. It impacts cities like any other business and homeowner," he said.

Moline officials have not publicly said how they'd spend the marijuana money. Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said that would be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

"These funds would go into the general fund. The Council has not discussed what, if anything, they would like to earmark those funds for," he said.

The state of Illinois does not have the power to dictate how municipalities use the funds. Seiver said Milan had slowly been able to build up its cash reserves. Capitol investments, such as police squad cars, are also funded through the program.

"It's made us financially stable and healthy," Seiver said.