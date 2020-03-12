CASI cancels its annual race fundraiser

Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
For the first time in 38 years, the CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race will not take place in downtown Davenport.
The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. is canceling this year’s event because of recent concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
The race has been held in gale-force winds, sleet, snow and ice without missing a step, but the safety and well being of participants, spectators, volunteers and the community is our top priority, according to a news release from CASI.
The St. Patrick’s Day Race is CASI’s largest fundraising event, supporting programs and services for older adults who are most at risk for contracting COVID-19.
CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date.
Photos from last year's CASI St. Patrick's Day race
Children take off during the Tot Trot, one of the three events of the CASI St. Patrick's Day race.
Competitors in the Tot Trot, one the three events of the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, finish out their race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Competitors in the Tot Trot, one the three events of the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, finish out their race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Amanda Schwartzhoft of Davenport shivers Saturday morning while waiting for the CASI St. Patrick's Day 5k race to begin in Davenport.
Natalie Schertz, 11, of Blue Grass, hustles past the finish line in the Family Fun Run.
Runners take off in the CASI St. Patrick's Day 5k race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Guest watch as the CASI St. Patrick's Day 5k race take off in the streets of Davenport, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Naomi Steele, 12 and her sister Phoebe, 8, cheer as family members make it towards the finish line during the CASI St. Patrick's Day 5k race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Esparza Mariela makes a final sprint over the finish line during the CASI St. Patrick's Day 5k race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Kelly Ihns downs two beers after completing the 5K.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.
