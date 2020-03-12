CASI cancels its annual race fundraiser
  • Updated
031719-mda-nws-stpats5k-18.jpg

Runners in the CASI St. Patrick's Day race, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

For the first time in 38 years, the CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race will not take place in downtown Davenport.

The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. is canceling this year’s event  because of recent concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.

The race has been held in gale-force winds, sleet, snow and ice without missing a step, but the safety and well being of participants, spectators, volunteers and the community is our top priority, according to a news release from CASI.

The St. Patrick’s Day Race is CASI’s largest fundraising event, supporting programs and services for older adults who are most at risk for contracting COVID-19. 

CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date.

Photos from last year's CASI St. Patrick's Day race

Quad-City Times​

