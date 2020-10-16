CASI’s SHIIP program offers free Medicare assistance

The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) in Davenport is offering free assistance through its Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.

From October 15 through December 7, specially trained SHIIP volunteers are available to provide in-person, virtual, and over the phone consultations that meets CASI’s COVID-19 guidelines.

To make an appointment with a CASI SHIIP counselor, call 563-386-7477.

No walk-in appointment will be allowed. SHIIP clients must wear a mask, practice social distancing, have a valid photo identification card, their Medicare card, and a list from the pharmacy of all current medications.

If a list cannot be provided, CASI’s SHIIP counselors ask that you bring all your prescription medications to your schedule appointment.

SHIIP is free, confidential service is offered by the State of Iowa to help Iowans make informed decisions about Medicare and other health coverage.

CASI is a non-profit senior service organization that provides services that promote independence and enriches the lives of older adults through socialating, health and wellness, and supportive services.

