The Center For Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will host a Senior Social Services Fair, 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the center.

The fair will provide information on all areas of social service in order to help QC seniors find available resources, as well as celebrating National Social Workers month and the center's 50th birthday.

COVID-19 booster shots also will be available.

This will be a free event with snacks. for more information, call 563-386-7477 or visit https://www.casiseniors.org.