In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, Matt Dow, project manager for the restoration of the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, formerly the Casino Rock Island, walks on the vessel in New Orleans. The paddlewheel riverboat is ready to again ride the Mississippi in late January.
This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows a railing with a pineapple finial, which they say is considered to be a symbol of hospitality, inside the "City of New Orleans" riverboat — formerly the Casino Rock Island boat — as it is being restored in New Orleans.
The Casino Rock Island makes one of its last cruises before Illinois Govoner George Ryan signs the dockside bill on Thursday, June 25, 1999.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Few experiences capture old New Orleans and the Mississippi River quite like a paddlewheel riverboat coming round the muddy bend with its tooting whistle horn, towering smoke stacks and water-churning propeller.
The first new riverboat in more than a decade is set to launch this month in New Orleans. A plunge in tourism after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 forced the New Orleans Steamboat Company to sell off one of its two boats, but the arrival of the City of New Orleans is a sign of the steadily rising tide of tourists each year to this Southern city of Mardi Gras fame.
"People come from all over the world. It is astonishing. They really want to see the river," said Adrienne Thomas, marketing director for the company, which also owns another riverboat, the Natchez.
A century ago, countless paddlewheel riverboats plied the Mississippi and its tributaries. Today, New Orleans has two: the Natchez and the Creole Queen, which is operated by New Orleans Paddlewheels.
Now the City of New Orleans is coming full circle, back to the state where it was built in 1991. For years, it was a casino boat in the Quad-Cities.
The Casino Rock Island began gaming cruises in March 1992. The boat remained in operation as a floating casino until it was replaced in 2008 by Jumer’s Casino & Hotel off Interstate 280 in Rock Island. The boat then was docked on the Illinois River near Chillicothe
The Casino Rock Island reportedly cost $13 million to build and was being offered in 2012 for $2 million. In 2016, it was bought by the New Orleans Steamboat Company for an undisclosed price.
"We instantly fell in love with the boat," said project manager Matthew Dow, project manager. "We saw the potential in her and knew that we could do her justice and bring her back not only to her former glory but well beyond that."
Operating out of the Bienville Street Wharf in New Orleans, the 189-foot-long, 55-foot-wide riverboat will have three enclosed decks and able to carry more than 1,000 passengers.
Dow said the vessel already looked the part of a New Orleans riverboat, with its curved decks, plentiful windows, decorative fleurs de lis and giant paddlewheel.
Initially it was brought to a dry dock for hull repairs, then towed to New Orleans for a makeover.
"We had to rip all of the walls out, all the ceilings, a lot of the insulation," Dow said. "Basically, we had to strip this boat down to the superstructure, to bare bones, and everything had to go back new."
There were additions, too. A dumb waiter was added to connect the galley to all three decks for food transport, along with passenger elevators and handicapped-accessible restrooms. The Associated Press was given the first look at the new riverboat recently.
Cruises on the City of New Orleans will include narration about the city and shoreline sights, with live band music as the boat plies the Mississippi River.
Dow says the company is aiming to have the boat ready for tours by Jan. 21, when the Natchez goes into its annual service and maintenance layup. After that, both boats will operate simultaneously.
The two riverboats look similar, both painted red and white with giant red paddlewheels and exterior deck space for close-up views by passengers of the giant propeller. But the new boat has more indoor space.
The Natchez was built in the 1970s for sightseeing with a lot of open deck space, and its main deck is occupied mostly by the boat's vintage 1925 steam engines, an attraction for passengers. The Natchez is one of only six commercially-operated steamboats left in the U.S.
The new boat is run with a modern diesel-electric system. It takes up less room, allowing for more indoor space for dinner seating, jazz brunches and special events.
"Even though we don't have the steam engines, we do have the working paddlewheel, and we want to show that off," Dow said.
The Dispatch-Argus staff contributed to this story.
