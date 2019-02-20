She couldn't have picked a better name.
When Gerund Finley dubbed her commercial kennel for cats The Cat's Meow Country Inn, she hit the nail on the head.
To build the boarding business — the first of its kind in Scott County — Finley refurbished a former garage/outbuilding on her rural Donahue acreage and finished the inside as one would a house. There are luxury vinyl tile floors, walls and ceilings made of painted drywall, numerous windows and heat, lights and air conditioning.
Each cat, or family of cats, gets a private room that is about 6 feet square, and the ones constructed on the outside of the building have views of the countryside. Cats can see out the windows by climbing cat trees.
Each room has a screen door for good ventilation and is numbered, like an apartment, with mailboxes to each side where Finley keeps the cats' charts. The rooms themselves are outfitted with soft fuzzy mats, toys and, of course, litter pans and food and water dishes.
The business has been running for only a few months, so still to come are webcams allowing owners to check on their cats whenever they want. Meantime, Finley sends morning texts with pictures to the owners to keep them informed.
Gerund got the idea there is a need for kennels several years ago when, living in Coal Valley, she had to a drive to DeWitt to board her dog. As she considered ideas for something to do in retirement that would provide an income, she hit on the idea of a niche market catering to cats.
She thought it would fill a need for cat owners who want their pets well-cared for when they are gone for extended periods. It's an alternative to having someone check on them only once a day, or to have them boarded in cages, surrounded by other animals.
"This is more like home," Finley said. Through online research, she located a cat kennel in Minneapolis and has watched it thrive since its founding about 10 years ago.
Mary Mann, of Davenport, boarded her two cats with Finley when Mann took a week-long trip. She could have had her adult children check in on them, but The Cat's Meow offered more interaction. "They had a good time," Mann said of her cats, one a timid, older cat and the other a yearling.
Gerund needed to get a special use permit from Scott County to operate the business, and had to get inspections of the construction. She did all the interior work herself, learning as she went from YouTube videos.
She isn't retired yet; she still works at Cobham, Davenport, where she solders computer circuit boards while looking through a microscope. But she's getting there.