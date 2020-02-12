74 cats, kittens rescued from Des Moines home

Animal Rescue League of Iowa mobile rescue teams worked for hours Tuesday night to rescue 74 cats and kittens from a basement at in Des Moines.

Animal rescuers arrived at a gruesome scene — there were cats everywhere, including inside the walls. The floors were covered with bloody diarrhea from cats who were critically ill, according to a news release from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

As the rescue team began to triage the cats at the scene, they found days old kittens with umbilical cords still attached, two cats with deformed legs that were likely from inbreeding, many female cats who are likely pregnant, and several more with life-threatening medical conditions.

“Our veterinarians are still examining each of the cats to determine their individualized treatment plans,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Almost all of the cats will need spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchips in addition to their other medical needs.

No criminal charges have been filed and the investigation is on-going.

