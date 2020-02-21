21 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Bettendorf

The Humane Society did the bulk of the work, Soenksen said. “As soon as they opened the door there were probably 12 cats that ran onto the back porch,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rescuers gathered up 21 cats in individual carriers and transported the animals to the Humane Society.

“Once the cats found out what was going on, they weren’t so willing to come with us,” Soenksen said.

Now that the city has learned about the conditions inside the house, it is considered a nuisance, Soenksen said.

“It is unsanitary and uninhabitable,” he said. “We had to have masks and covering for our feet before we could go in.”

The situation will be processed through the Scott County Court system, he said. The owners will receive an order to fix the house by a certain deadline.

“Ultimately, the courts like to see (such property) go back to the property owner if there is compliance,” Soenksen said.

It is a civil matter, and no criminal charges will be filed, he said.