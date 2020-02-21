21 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Bettendorf

Nearly two dozen cats from a Bettendorf home are being housed at the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport, after they were removed from a hoarding situation on the 400 block of Grant Street.
The case goes back to 2019. John Soenksen, community development director, said a member of the Bettendorf City Council received a complaint about the house in September 2019.
Neighbors told city crews who arrived to check on the house there were a number of cats in the home.
Although the owner told the Humane Society of Scott County the cats were being fed and housed indoors, eventually, inspectors realized “the only ones there were the cats.”
The Humane Society was contacted Feb. 11, and on Feb. 12 removed the animals after receiving permission from a power of attorney.
An odor of ammonia (from urine) emanated from the house. From the back porch, inspectors could see “a considerable number of cats in the house,” Soenksen said.
The Humane Society did the bulk of the work, Soenksen said. “As soon as they opened the door there were probably 12 cats that ran onto the back porch,” he said.
Rescuers gathered up 21 cats in individual carriers and transported the animals to the Humane Society.
“Once the cats found out what was going on, they weren’t so willing to come with us,” Soenksen said.
Now that the city has learned about the conditions inside the house, it is considered a nuisance, Soenksen said.
“It is unsanitary and uninhabitable,” he said. “We had to have masks and covering for our feet before we could go in.”
The situation will be processed through the Scott County Court system, he said. The owners will receive an order to fix the house by a certain deadline.
“Ultimately, the courts like to see (such property) go back to the property owner if there is compliance,” Soenksen said.
It is a civil matter, and no criminal charges will be filed, he said.
The cats, which are not yet adoptable, are receiving medical care, vaccinations, feline leukemia testing and will be spayed and neutered, said Pam Arndt, executive director for the Humane Society of Scott County. “They don’t seem to have major health issues,” Arndt said.
Animal-control officers regularly check live traps set at the house, she said.