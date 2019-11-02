{{featured_button_text}}
A caucus-goer enters Bettendorf Middle School to attend a Republican caucus in February 2018.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses will be in February, and to help would-be participants know what to expect, a nonpartisan mock caucus training event will be offered 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount Branch, 3000 Fairmount St., Davenport.

The event is sponsored by Progressive Action for the Common Good, the American Association of University Women and Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees.

Two other caucus training events are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Jan. 15 at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.

The Iowa State Democratic party has made several changes to its rules that will be explained at the event.

The Republican Party will have a straw poll.

